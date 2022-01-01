Cerveza Jack's Nashville

Go
Located on 2nd Avenue, Cerveza Jack's brings a combination of traditional Mexican food, casual cocktails & buckets drinks in a fun live music environment perfect for locals & visitors alike.

135 2nd ave N • $$

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Taco$5.00
Chips & Queso$8.00
BBQ Pork Taco$5.00
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
Hot Chicken Taco$5.00
Taquitos$10.00
Ranch$0.75
Chicken Quesdilla$14.00
Street Corn$5.00
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

135 2nd ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
