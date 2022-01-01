Go
Toast

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp

Southern Comfort Food with a California Attitude. Located in the Gaslamp District, Cerveza Jack's is an everyday escape for any food & drink lover. Our menu features Southern comfort favorites inspired by our sister location in “Music City” Nashville, TN, while maintaining the effortless cool of the California coast. Perfect for a Lunch in the San Diego sun or a night of drunken debauchery (or both), Cerveza Jack's promises to be an oasis complete with live music, big personality and memories to be made.

FRENCH FRIES

322 Fifth Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Jacks Burger$16.50
8 oz special grind patty, american cheese, house aioli, iceberg, tomato, kaiser roll, fries
Ranch$0.75
Buttermilk Biscuits$6.75
blackberry preserves, hot honey, butter
Shrimp & Grits$17.50
andouille sausage, celery, tomato, scallion, bell pepper, cheesy grits
Skirt Steak$28.00
garlic mustard greens, mashed sweet potato, charred scallion, black pepper bourbon demi
Corn, Jalapeno & Crab Hush Puppies$10.50
cilantro-lime aioli
Crispy Crawfish Taco$16.50
remoulade, avocado pico, carolina slaw, flour tortillas, fries
Southern Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern Cobb$16.00
bacon, crispy chicken, deviled egg, red onion, black eyed peas, red grape tomato, walnuts, avocado, romaine, blackened ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

322 Fifth Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fairweather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Vida

No reviews yet

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

No reviews yet

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

Trailer Park After Dark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston