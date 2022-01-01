Go
Toast

Cesarina

Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.

4161 Voltaire St • $$

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagna Alla Bolognese$23.50
Homemade pasta sheets layered with Cesarina's delicious Bolognese, bechamel, mozzarella, oven-baked and served with fresh Parmigiano
Pomodoro Fresco$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
Tiramisù$13.00
Homemade ladyfingers, espresso, "crema al mascarpone", powdered cocoa
Bolognese$24.00
100% grass-fed beef, fresh tomato sauce, root vegetables, herbs and Parmigiano
CAESAR'S Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Organic homemade focaccia croutons, parmigiano, and Caesar's dressing
Parmigiana Di Melanzane$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
Pesto alla Genovese$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
Funghi$22.00
Creamy fresh Cremini, Shiitake and Porcini mushroom sauce, Parmigiano, crispy Parmigiano crumble and fresh parsley
Cesarina$13.00
Arugula, fresh oranges, gold raisins & Kalamata olives tossed in Cesarina's delicious citrus-olive dressing
Romantic Dinner (for 2)$59.95
Create your Romantic Italian Dinner
(feeds a family of 2)
Homemade focaccia and Parmigiano is always included!
No substitutions please
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4161 Voltaire St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CATALINA LOUNGE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Tommy’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Long Story Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma

No reviews yet

We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream we possibly can!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston