Go
Toast

Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore

Come in and enjoy!

219 W State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#1 Momma Ces
Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#2 Hometown Hero$5.50
Sausage, egg, avocado, cheddar cheese, butter - English muffin
#8 Turkey Crossing
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, mayo, tomato, onion
Mango & Strawberry
Mango & strawberry Monin purees, Greek yogurt, ice
#6 Farmer Jack
Corned beef brisket, pastrami brisket, horseradish cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#1 Camping Classic$5.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, butter - English muffin
#9 Hot Ham
Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo
#4 The Dom
Tavern ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, oil & vinegar, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, onion
#2 T.B.M.
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#3 Woodstock RB
Top round roast beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
See full menu

Location

219 W State Street

Sycamore IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miles Bar N' Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bean City Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Hog BBQ Inc.

No reviews yet

Mobile BBQ Trailer

Keith's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come Enjoy a Taste of home just like grandma used to make.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston