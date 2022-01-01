Go
CEVICHE PROJECT

Ceviche to go!

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

"CEVICHELÓN" SHRIMP CEVICHE & MICHELADA COCKTAIL$19.00
Tecate Michelada with chile de arbor sauce, shrimp stock together with shrimp marinated in lime with tomato, cucumbers, shallot, and micro-cilantro. Served with 2 tostadas.
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
MAYAN OCTOPUS TOSTADA KIT$17.00
Mayan octopus, shrimp ceviche, tomato, burnt habanero sauce, lime, cilantro, cucumber, avocado mousse, tostada.
GREEN AGUACHILE$18.00
Semi cooked shrimp with aguachile made of lime, cilantro & serrano chile. Served with cucumbers, cherry tomato, micro cilantro, serrano oil, orange, watermelon radish & 2 nixtamalized corn tostadas.
SHRIMP CEVICHE FOR TWO 32 OZ$29.00
Shrimp marinated in lime with cherry tomato, cucumbers, shallots, serrano, and micro-cilantro. Served with avocado mousse and 6 tostadas.
3 PERUVIAN SCALLOPS ON THE HALF-SHELL$14.00
3 of our famous Peruvian scallop shooters with tangerine, pomegranate, Serrano chile, micro-cilantro, lava salt, and extra virgin olive oil
SNOW CRAB CLAWS$20.00
4 snow crab claws with chile de arbol sauce and key lime.
STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
KANPACHI TIRADITO$18.00
Hawaiian Kanpachi sashimi, tosazu jelly (gluten), pink radish sprout, avocado mousse, grapefruit, serrano oil, trout roe & 1 tostada
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Alimento is a creative and soulful Italian restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef and owner Zach Pollack. Located in L.A.'s historic Silver Lake neighborhood on a bustling corridor of shops and restaurants adjacent to the famous reservoir, the food at Alimento draws inspiration from Italy's regional traditions while not adhering too strictly to them. Carefully sourced ingredients from local artisans and growers feature prominently among the menu's selection of small plates, pastas, and large platters designed for sharing. The food is complemented by an eclectic wine list showcasing lesser-known varietals and hard-to-find wines from small producers (many of which are organic and/or biodynamic), and by a rotating selection of microbrews from the U.S. and Italy.

