CVI.CHE 105
We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000
Miami FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
