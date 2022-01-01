Go
CVI.CHE 105

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000 • $$

Avg 4.8 (967 reviews)

Popular Items

Risotto y Lomo saltado$26.95
Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado$33.95
Ceviche Classico con Mariscos$17.95
Ceviche Classico corvina & camaron$30.95
Ceviche Classico Corvina y mariscos$27.95
Risotto Corvina$26.95
Anticucho filet mignon$22.00
Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto$42.95
Ceviche ganador mero mixto$37.95
Aji de Gallina$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000

Miami FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
