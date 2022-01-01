Go
CVI.CHE 105

We are a ten-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1245 Lincoln Rd • $$

Avg 5 (6765 reviews)

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1245 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
