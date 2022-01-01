Go
Toast

CFS

Come in and enjoy!

7535 West Sand Lake Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Acai Bowl$12.50
ICED DULCE DE LECHE
Protein Pancakes$10.50
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Cheese Empanada$3.75
Avocado Toast$8.75
Chocolate Protein Bowl$12.50
Arepa de Choclo$6.00
LATTE
ICED LATTE
See full menu

Location

7535 West Sand Lake Road

Orlando FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saffron Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vines Grille & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Founded in 2003, Vines is an upscale locally owned and operated restaurant. Our mission is to source the best quality ingredients to provide an unparalleled dining experience. We serve heritage meats, wild caught seafood, and the freshest produce available. We are passionate about wine. With over 600 selections, our ever evolving wine list represents current interests, unique finds, rare allocations, certifiable classics & generally cool stuff. We focus on selecting quality wines from small boutique wineries as well as the top producers from around the globe. There is a perfect wine for every dish, person, and moment, our passion is helping you find it.

Chatham's Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

K-Town Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston