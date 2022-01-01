BITE at the Landing
You will find BITE at the Landing in the Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex serving up local wines, Northwest beers, and out of the ordinary craft cocktails for adventurous souls as well as an innovative menu that pulls inspiration from hispanic, Asian, and classic American cooking styles for the ultimate BITE!
Come eat, sip and BITE with us!
2701 Columbia Park Trail
Location
Kennewick WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
