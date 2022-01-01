Go
Toast

BITE at the Landing

You will find BITE at the Landing in the Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex serving up local wines, Northwest beers, and out of the ordinary craft cocktails for adventurous souls as well as an innovative menu that pulls inspiration from hispanic, Asian, and classic American cooking styles for the ultimate BITE!
Come eat, sip and BITE with us!

2701 Columbia Park Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$4.00
Hot Dog 1/4lb$5.00
Street Tacos$14.00
Kid Hot Dog$7.99
COKE$3.00
Crispy Brussel Sprout & Romaine Caesar$11.00
Quesadilla$14.00
Calamari$11.00
See full menu

Location

2701 Columbia Park Trail

Kennewick WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Poutine, Eh?

No reviews yet

It's time to start a new routine...with poutine. Fries:Curds:Gravy. Come see what all the fuss is about.

THB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bruchi's Off Edison

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston