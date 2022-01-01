Go
Crazy good Kitchen

268 Newbury St • $$$

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
3 Pieces w/ Fries$13.50
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic, Make it Spicy, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan
CHOOSE ONE FLAVOR AND ONE SAUCES OF YOUR COICHE.
But Make it Spicy$12.50
But Make it Spicy (Made With Dark Meat)
Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Small French Fries$6.00
Hot Mess and Cheese
Our Signature Beef Patty, Shaved Steak, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Topped W/ House Cheese Sauce and Better Than Ketchup
'Merica Style
Our Signature Beef Patty, House Pickles, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions and Better Than Ketchup
Oreo$8.50
Double Trouble
Our Signature Beef Patty, Applewood-smoked Bacon, Double American Cheese, Burnt Butter Mayo and House Pickled Onion
Fry Me Up$12.50
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
Drizzle of Truffle oil, Grated Parmesan Cheese Sauce, Salt and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

268 Newbury St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
