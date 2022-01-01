Go
Toast

Jinsei Motto |

Now partnered with Jinsei Motto, CH Distillery’s stellar beverage program is now paired with one of the newest up-and-coming sushi and omakase restaurants in Chicago.

564 West Randolph Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hamachi Serrano$16.00
avo, cucumber
Futo Maki$15.00
tuna, salmon, hamachi, tamago, avo, cucumber
Classic Setto$38.00
8pc nigiri- tuna, salmon, yellowtail, zuke salmon
Prik Shrimp$11.00
rock shrinmp, prik pao
Yuzu Miso Salmon$15.00
seared, asparagus, avo
Tokushu$63.00
12pc nigiri - bluefin, uni, and the best seasonal fish
Rainbow$17.00
tuna, salmon, hamachi, cucumber, avo
Crispy Tuna Bites$12.00
spicy tuna, yuzu soy
Shrimp & Tuna$20.00
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, asparagus, negi
Tako Yaki Fritters$12.00
corn, sweet soy, dashi mayo
See full menu

Location

564 West Randolph Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Willis Tower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

avec

No reviews yet

avec, a Mediterranean and Midwestern influenced shared plates restaurant, opened in October 2003 out of a partnership between Executive Chef Paul Kahan, restaurateur Donnie Madia and wine steward Eduard Seitan. Chef Dylan Patel's rustic menu, featuring Midwest ingredients from valued local purveyors, takes its cue from the sun-drenched wine regions of Southwestern Europe. Beyond reflecting the aromas, flavors and colors of the Mediterranean in its cuisine, avec's moderately priced wine list focuses on the region's boutique vineyards.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston