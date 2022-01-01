Go
Toast

Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina

Come on in and enjoy!

1013 E Pike St • $

Avg 3.9 (1103 reviews)

Popular Items

Bimbos Burrito w/protein$12.25
organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream with your choice of protein
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Outdoor Seating

Location

1013 E Pike St

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Chopped

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

General Porpoise Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Welcome to the General Porpoise [Capitol Hill] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston