Cha House Raleigh
Craft Tea & Taiwanese Street food
3001 Hillsborough St
Popular Items
Location
3001 Hillsborough St
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!
Wing It On!
Come in and Enjoy
Mitch's Tavern
Serving up the best for nearly 50 years..