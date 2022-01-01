Go
Chaang Thai Restaurant

The first Thai Restaurant in West Virginia.

DS11. Duck Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)$28.95
Sliced, crispy duck, stir-fried with rice, onions, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce and basil leaves.
WVU Roti-Canai and Curry(Massaman)(Dinner)$11.35
Ro-Tee Canai,Roti cane or Roti Prata is a type of Indian-influenced flatbread (Pancake) found in Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. It is made of Wheat.
Our Ro-Tee Canai is served with Coconut Massaman Curry & 2 fluffy flatbreads. Massaman Curry is a rich mildly spicy Thai interpretation of the original Persian dish. Meat/Vegetables are simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce.
N2. HALAL-Crazy Spicy Noodles(Pad Kee Meo)-Dinner HALAL$10.95
Thin Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
C5. Chaang Mango Curry(Dinner)$12.95
Served with Thai jasmine rice. Fresh slices of mango in traditional Thai red curry paste with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, onions and potatoes simmered in thick coconut milk. *If mango is unavailable, it will be substituted with pineapple.
D3. Fried Ice Cream$4.95
Hot and crispy on the outside, and soft and gooey on the inside, indulge into this creative dessert variety that is sure to win your hearts!
R1. HALAL-Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner) HALAL$10.95
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg.
A15. Potsticker(Gyoza) : Seafood(5)$7.25
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Seafood+Shrimp: Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
WVU R1. Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)$10.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg.
WVU C3. Coconut Massaman Curry(Dinner)$9.45
Rich, relatively mild Thai curry that is an interpretation of a Persian/Indian dish. Meat or Vegetables simmered in Coconut milk, roasted peanuts, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce. This item is Gluten Free by default.
This Item is VEGAN, if “Veg” option is ordered.
“* First Timer Recommendation”
For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as Mild(1) hot or higher
A17. Draggon Eggzzzz (Fried Dumpling)$9.95
Chicken, Shrimp and crab Dumpling : Steamed and then fried .Served with a fiery spicy house made chill soy sauce, garnished with cilantro & Jalapenos
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

361 High St

Morgantown WV

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
