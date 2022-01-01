Go
Chaatable

Indian Street Food

FRENCH FRIES

345 40th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Pakora$12.00
crispy shrimp, carrot, mint chutney
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
ginger beer marinade, indian comeback sauce
Thali
Shammi Sliders$14.00
minced lamb, pickled onions & mint chutney
Samosa Chaat$11.00
spiced potato hand pie samosa chaat, green peas, tamarind & mint chutney
Crispy Okra Chaat$7.00
onion, tomato, signature chaatable spice blend
345 40th Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
