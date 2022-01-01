Go
Chacarero

101 Arch St • $

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)

Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
LG Bottled Water$2.20
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

101 Arch St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

