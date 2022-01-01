Go
One53

153 Washington Street

Popular Items

ONE 53 Salad$10.00
ONE 53 House Salad
Garlic Shrimp$28.00
Sauteed Shrimp w/ Roasted Garlic over Angel Hair
Chicken Milanese$26.00
Chicken Milanese over Arugula with Tomato Fresca
Asparagus & Kale Soup$11.00
Asparagus & Kale Soup w/ Creme Fraiche
Fried Chicken$28.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken w/ Mac & Cheese
Hand-cut Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries
Burger$16.00
ONE 53 Burger w/ Hand-cut Fries & Field Greens
Frisee Salad$14.00
Frisee & Baby Spinach Salad w/ Apples, Candied Pecans & Fried Goat Cheese
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Mac & Cheese
Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Caesar Salad
Location

153 Washington Street

Rocky Hill NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

