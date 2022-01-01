Chadron restaurants you'll love
BBQ
EJ's BBQ & Take-Out
251 Main St, Chadron
Popular items
|Chop Cheeseburger
|$7.50
1/3-pound hamburger patty seasoned, seared & chopped on the flat-top, then covered with melting cheese. Served on a toasted bun. (Hamburger only $7.00)
|Loaded Potatoes
EJ's Cheesy Potatoes: Baked potato stuffed with meat of your choice, cheese, bacon crumbles & BBQ sauce.
Brisket, Pork or Chicken Potatoes: Meat of your choice & BBQ sauce in a baked potato.
Chili Potato: A baked potato smothered with chili, cheese, onions & jalapeños
|St. Louis Ribs
|$15.50
Half a rack of smoked St. Louis ribs with a roll & butter.
Helen's Restaurant & The Grove
950 W. Hwy 20, Chadron
Popular items
|French Toast
|$4.95
|12oz Ribeye
|$18.95
|Meat and Cheese Omelette
|$5.65
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
302 Main St, Chadron
Popular items
|Coco Loco
|$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
|Stuffed Nutella
|$6.50
Traditional waffle, Nutella spread,
whip cream, strawberries, and
Nutella drizzle.
|Bacon Tater
|$5.95
Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese,
and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper
and served with side of sour cream
or ketchup.