The locals favorite, serving casual American fare on the Old Town waterfront since 1979. Swing by for a burger, crab cakes, fried chicken, ribs, seafood, steak, or salad; stay for the friendly service. Best brunch in Old Town! Fully stocked bar with a huge craft beer selection and late night dining. Kid-friendly. All are welcome!



SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

203 Strand Street • $$