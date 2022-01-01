Chadwicks
The locals favorite, serving casual American fare on the Old Town waterfront since 1979. Swing by for a burger, crab cakes, fried chicken, ribs, seafood, steak, or salad; stay for the friendly service. Best brunch in Old Town! Fully stocked bar with a huge craft beer selection and late night dining. Kid-friendly. All are welcome!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
203 Strand Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
203 Strand Street
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Warehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Union Street Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
Mia's Italian Kitchen Valentine's Menu
Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
Virtual Cocktail Class!