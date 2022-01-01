Go
The locals favorite, serving casual American fare on the Old Town waterfront since 1979. Swing by for a burger, crab cakes, fried chicken, ribs, seafood, steak, or salad; stay for the friendly service. Best brunch in Old Town! Fully stocked bar with a huge craft beer selection and late night dining. Kid-friendly. All are welcome!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

203 Strand Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Sweet Chili Sauce
Salmon BLT$16.00
Lime chipotle mayo, potato kaiser
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
The B.F.C.$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Burger$14.00
Build your own! Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, potato kaiser, and choice of side item
Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, croutons, caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

203 Strand Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

