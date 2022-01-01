Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

Go
CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Entrée$10.00
#1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Almond Black Milk Tea (Large)$5.00
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Jasmine Green Tea (Large)$3.90
Mango Green Tea (Large)$4.75
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Passion Fruit Green Tea (Large)$4.75
Large Size
Crispy Chicken Combo$13.25
One entrée and one medium size Boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entrée is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$4.25
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Thai Milk Tea (Large)$5.00
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$5.25
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$5.00
Large Size
Location

5720 E. 7th St.

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
