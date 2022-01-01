Go
Cha For Tea WoodBridge

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

4740 Barranca Pkwy • $

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)

Popular Items

Peach Green Tea (Large)$4.75
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$5.00
Large Size
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$4.25
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Crispy Chicken Combo$13.25
One entrée and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entrée is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Mango Green Tea (Large)$4.75
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Almond Black Milk Tea (Large)$5.00
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Milk Tea! Great with Boba!
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$5.25
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.20.
Almond Black Milk Tea (Medium)$4.50
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Milk Tea! Great with Boba!
Classic Black Milk Tea (Large)$4.50
Large Size
Peach Passion Green Tea (Large)$4.75
Large Size
Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4740 Barranca Pkwy

Irvine CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
