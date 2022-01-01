Chagrin Falls restaurants you'll love

Chagrin Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Cake
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Chagrin Falls restaurants

Pub Frato Chagrin Falls image

 

Pub Frato Chagrin Falls

25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso Cauliflower$17.50
kimchi cilantro rice + spiced peanuts + scallion
Pub Burger$16.50
creekstone farms burger + arugula + onion jam + rosemary aioli + brie + bacon + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
T Burger$15.00
creekstone farms burger + LTO + american
pickle + pub sauce + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Grain Bowl$9.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
Chocolate Croissant$2.70
Our traditional croissant dough filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar.
Egg Panini$5.75
Choice of bread, herb scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, with a side of pico de Gallo. Add ons consist of bacon, ham, avocado, and more!
Flour Restaurant image

 

Flour Restaurant

34205 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffled Burrata Pizza$23.00
Crushed tomato, prosciutto, truffle oil
Tagliatelle
Ragu alla Bolognese
Caesar Salad$12.50
Batuqui on the Falls image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Batuqui on the Falls

17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Feijoada (GF)$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)$32.00
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Palmito Salad$12.00
Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)
Pizzeria DiLauro image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria DiLauro

17800 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli$4.00
Choice of
orange ricotta, chocolate chip, pistachio, luxardo cocktail cherry
nutella with chocolate chips
Sicilian Red$22.00
12" x 16" pan pie, aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino
4 topping limit
Simple Salad$8.00
local greens, sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
ETalian image

 

ETalian

13 Bell Street, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Americano (Classic Pizza)$11.00
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Herb Garlic Oil
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil/Herb Garlic Oil
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Pepperoni/Herb Garlic Oil
Two Cafe and Boutique image

 

Two Cafe and Boutique

8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Two's Grilled Cheese$12.00
With Swiss & Gruyere Mix, Cheddar, & Goat Cheese
Tuscan Tuna Sandwich W/ Aioli$15.00
Poached Tuna Loin Mixed With Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Celery, Capers & Red Onion, with Lemon Aioli, Arugula Tossed with Citrus Dressing, and Tomato
Organic Egg Scramble$12.00
2 Eggs Scrambled with Onions, Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Potato Hash and Spinach w/ Toast
(VGO, GFO)
The Village Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Diner

28149 Miles Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sunrise Plus$6.75
2 Stack Hotcake$5.50
Old Fashioned American Cheese Burger$9.50
Cibik's Dairy Island image

ICE CREAM

Cibik's Dairy Island

8295 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Vanilla$2.00
Rich & Creamy, Always Delicious. Cups only.
Small Hurricane$5.50
Not a blizzard, concrete, or flurry. A HURRICANE!
Medium Hurricane$6.50
Not a blizzard, concrete, or flurry. A HURRICANE!
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (2371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

67 N Main Street, Chagrin Falls 44022

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Falls Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lemon Falls Cafe

95 N Main St, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Chagrin Falls Schools

Chagrin Falls High School; 400 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Sugar Bagel$1.25
Chocolate Chip Bagel$1.25
Blueberry Bagel$1.25
Restaurant banner

 

Jude's Sports Page Tavern

17800 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

PONYBOYS

506 Washington St, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tamale$22.00
Shrimp and Chorizo$16.00
Jobu$16.00
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge

8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zeppe's Original$10.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

NRO Chagrin Rebuilding

25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
