Chagrin Falls restaurants you'll love

Pub Frato Chagrin Falls
25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|General Tso Cauliflower
|$17.50
kimchi cilantro rice + spiced peanuts + scallion
|Pub Burger
|$16.50
creekstone farms burger + arugula + onion jam + rosemary aioli + brie + bacon + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
|T Burger
|$15.00
creekstone farms burger + LTO + american
pickle + pub sauce + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Popular items
|Vegan Grain Bowl
|$9.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.70
Our traditional croissant dough filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar.
|Egg Panini
|$5.75
Choice of bread, herb scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, with a side of pico de Gallo. Add ons consist of bacon, ham, avocado, and more!
Flour Restaurant
34205 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills
|Popular items
|Truffled Burrata Pizza
|$23.00
Crushed tomato, prosciutto, truffle oil
|Tagliatelle
Ragu alla Bolognese
|Caesar Salad
|$12.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Batuqui on the Falls
17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Feijoada (GF)
|$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
|Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)
|$32.00
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
|Palmito Salad
|$12.00
Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizzeria DiLauro
17800 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Choice of
orange ricotta, chocolate chip, pistachio, luxardo cocktail cherry
nutella with chocolate chips
|Sicilian Red
|$22.00
12" x 16" pan pie, aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino
4 topping limit
|Simple Salad
|$8.00
local greens, sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
ETalian
13 Bell Street, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Americano (Classic Pizza)
|$11.00
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Herb Garlic Oil
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Tomato Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil/Herb Garlic Oil
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Pepperoni/Herb Garlic Oil
Two Cafe and Boutique
8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Two's Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
With Swiss & Gruyere Mix, Cheddar, & Goat Cheese
|Tuscan Tuna Sandwich W/ Aioli
|$15.00
Poached Tuna Loin Mixed With Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Celery, Capers & Red Onion, with Lemon Aioli, Arugula Tossed with Citrus Dressing, and Tomato
|Organic Egg Scramble
|$12.00
2 Eggs Scrambled with Onions, Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Potato Hash and Spinach w/ Toast
(VGO, GFO)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Diner
28149 Miles Rd, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Sunrise Plus
|$6.75
|2 Stack Hotcake
|$5.50
|Old Fashioned American Cheese Burger
|$9.50
ICE CREAM
Cibik's Dairy Island
8295 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Kids Vanilla
|$2.00
Rich & Creamy, Always Delicious. Cups only.
|Small Hurricane
|$5.50
Not a blizzard, concrete, or flurry. A HURRICANE!
|Medium Hurricane
|$6.50
Not a blizzard, concrete, or flurry. A HURRICANE!
Aladdin's Eatery
16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
67 N Main Street, Chagrin Falls 44022
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lemon Falls Cafe
95 N Main St, Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls Schools
Chagrin Falls High School; 400 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Sugar Bagel
|$1.25
|Chocolate Chip Bagel
|$1.25
|Blueberry Bagel
|$1.25
PONYBOYS
506 Washington St, Chagrin Falls
|Popular items
|Tamale
|$22.00
|Shrimp and Chorizo
|$16.00
|Jobu
|$16.00
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge
8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge
|Popular items
|Zeppe's Original
|$10.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
|1/2lb of Boneless Wings
|$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
|Traditional Wings
|$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
NRO Chagrin Rebuilding
25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls