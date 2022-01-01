Burritos in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve burritos
Pub Frato Chagrin Falls
25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls
|Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$17.00
seasoned steak + eggs + cheddar + pico + sauteed onions & peppers + sweet chili aioli + breakfast potatoes
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe - Moreland Hills
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with herb scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans and avocado cream. Served with a side of pico de gallo. Burritos are pre-rolled every morning - no substitutions.