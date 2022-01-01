Cake in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve cake
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|(GF) Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
|$4.75
|Rum Cake
|$3.50
|Crepe Cake Slice
|$5.00
Layers of crepes with alternating sections of chocolate ganache and pastry cream.
Batuqui on the Falls
17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls
|Coconut Butter Cake
|$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
Two Cafe and Boutique
8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls
|GF Coffee Cake (DF)
|$5.00
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$3.00