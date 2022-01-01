Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Toast

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(GF) Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice$4.75
Rum Cake$3.50
Crepe Cake Slice$5.00
Layers of crepes with alternating sections of chocolate ganache and pastry cream.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Batuqui on the Falls

17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Butter Cake$8.00
With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut
More about Batuqui on the Falls
Two Cafe and Boutique image

 

Two Cafe and Boutique

8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Coffee Cake (DF)$5.00
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.00
More about Two Cafe and Boutique
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (2371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery

