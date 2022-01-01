Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Chagrin Falls

Go
Chagrin Falls restaurants
Toast

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
Our chai lattes are made with a chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk. For an alternative with less sugar try our hot masala chai tea topped with steamed milk of your choice (tea steamer).
Chai Latte (MH)
Our chai lattes are made with a chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk. For an alternative with less sugar try our hot masala chai tea topped with steamed milk of your choice (tea steamer).
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Iced Chai Latte image

 

Chagrin Falls Schools

Chagrin Falls High School; 400 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$2.25
More about Chagrin Falls Schools

Browse other tasty dishes in Chagrin Falls

Waffles

Pies

Cobb Salad

French Toast

Shrimp Tacos

Cheesecake

Hot Chocolate

Hummus

Map

More near Chagrin Falls to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston