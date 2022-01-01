Chai lattes in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve chai lattes
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Chai Latte
Our chai lattes are made with a chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk. For an alternative with less sugar try our hot masala chai tea topped with steamed milk of your choice (tea steamer).
|Chai Latte (MH)
