Chocolate cake in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(GF) Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice$4.75
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (2371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Nightfall Cake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery

