Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Chagrin Falls
/
Chagrin Falls
/
Chocolate Cake
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve chocolate cake
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
Avg 4
(40 reviews)
(GF) Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
$4.75
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery
16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.8
(2371 reviews)
Chocolate Nightfall Cake
$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Chagrin Falls
Chai Lattes
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Cake
Shrimp Tacos
Tomato Soup
Quesadillas
More near Chagrin Falls to explore
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Wickliffe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(275 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(530 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(164 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston