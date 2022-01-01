Chocolate chip cookies in Chagrin Falls
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$10.00
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough!!!! Bake at 350 for 12 minutes (rotate tray halfway through bake time). Makes approximately 10-12 cookies.
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.60
Classic chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.60
Delightfully crunchy and chewy chocolate chip cookie. Our most popular cookie!
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge
8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99