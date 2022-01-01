Chocolate chip cookies in Chagrin Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies$10.00
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough!!!! Bake at 350 for 12 minutes (rotate tray halfway through bake time). Makes approximately 10-12 cookies.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.60
Classic chewy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.60
Delightfully crunchy and chewy chocolate chip cookie. Our most popular cookie!
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge

8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (2371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery

