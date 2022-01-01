Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Toast

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, avocado, all natural bacon, feta, tomato, and olives. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge

8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge
Two Cafe and Boutique image

 

Two Cafe and Boutique

8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens w/ Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Olives, Marinated Red Onion, & Walnuts
More about Two Cafe and Boutique
The Village Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Diner

28149 Miles Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.50
More about The Village Diner

