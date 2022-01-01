Cobb salad in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve cobb salad
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Cobb Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, avocado, all natural bacon, feta, tomato, and olives. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge
8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Two Cafe and Boutique
8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens w/ Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Olives, Marinated Red Onion, & Walnuts