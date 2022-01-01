Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Toast

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$2.70
Our traditional croissant dough filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar.
Almond Croissant$2.70
Our traditional dough laminated with almond frangipane, topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.
Traditional Croissant$2.50
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with love and baked to perfection.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
The Village Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Diner

28149 Miles Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$7.25
More about The Village Diner

