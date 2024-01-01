Garden salad in Chagrin Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Bainbridge

8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Special: 2 Zepperoni Rolls and Small House Garden Salad (Available From 11am - 2pm)$9.99
Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Catering: House Garden Salad Tray$29.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce. Feeds 8-10.
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Bainbridge
Consumer pic

 

Unc's Patio Lounge

10584 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$7.49
Mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato and shredded cheddar
More about Unc's Patio Lounge

