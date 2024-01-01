Garden salad in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Bainbridge
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Bainbridge
8235 E. Washington St, Bainbridge
|Lunch Special: 2 Zepperoni Rolls and Small House Garden Salad (Available From 11am - 2pm)
|$9.99
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
|Catering: House Garden Salad Tray
|$29.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce. Feeds 8-10.