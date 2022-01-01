Greek salad in Chagrin Falls

ETalian

13 Bell Street, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.99
Baby Spinach/Tomato/Cucumber/Olives/Red Onion/Feta/Mediterranean Dressing
More about ETalian
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (2371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery

