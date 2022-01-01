Greek salad in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve greek salad
ETalian
13 Bell Street, Chagrin Falls
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Baby Spinach/Tomato/Cucumber/Olives/Red Onion/Feta/Mediterranean Dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips