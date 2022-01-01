Paninis in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve paninis
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|PB&J Panini
|$7.00
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
|Roasted Vegetable Panini
|$10.00
Roasted portobello, summer squash, red pepper, goat cheese, and artichoke pesto on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
|Three Cheese Panini
|$7.25
Cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese, and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.