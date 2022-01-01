Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve paninis

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PB&J Panini$7.00
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
Roasted Vegetable Panini$10.00
Roasted portobello, summer squash, red pepper, goat cheese, and artichoke pesto on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
Three Cheese Panini$7.25
Cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese, and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
Flour Restaurant image

 

Flour Restaurant

34205 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Grilled Cheese Panini (Combo)
Chicken Panini$13.50
Cheddar, sriracha aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato
