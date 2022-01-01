Spinach salad in Chagrin Falls
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Side Spinach Salad
|$4.50
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
|Soup & Side Spinach Salad (MH)
|$10.00
Spinach topped with sliced apple, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese, served with a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette and multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, and dried cranberries. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.