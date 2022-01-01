Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Chagrin Falls

Go
Chagrin Falls restaurants
Toast

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Spinach Salad$4.50
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette. Served with multigrain bread.
Soup & Side Spinach Salad (MH)$10.00
Spinach topped with sliced apple, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese, served with a side of lemon olive oil vinaigrette and multigrain bread. All accompanied by our made from scratch soup of the day. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach, goat cheese, sliced apple, caramelized walnuts, and dried cranberries. Topped with lemon olive oil vinaigrette and served with multigrain bread.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

16725 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (2371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery

