Chagrin Falls Schools

Chagrin Falls High School; 400 E. Washington St.

Popular Items

Rice Krispies Treats$1.00
Pop Tarts-Frosted Strawberry$1.00
Iced Tea$1.50
Iced Chai Latte$2.25
Asiago Bagel$1.25
Nature Valley Oat and Honey Granola Bar$1.25
Water$0.25
Iced Coffee$1.50
Cinnamon Sugar$1.25
Pretzel Bagel$1.25
Location

Chagrin Falls High School; 400 E. Washington St.

Chagrin Falls OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 am
SaturdayClosed
