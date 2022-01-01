Chagrin Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA
196 East island Drive • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
196 East island Drive
Eastlake OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Legends Seafood N Chicken
Home of the Legendary Seafood Box!
Legends Seafood N Chicken is a carryout restaurant with a menu that appeals to your favorite comfort seafood and chicken cravings. Our BYO Box and A LA Carte options allows you to create your own Legendary feast.
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park
Come on in and enjoy!
Mama's Boy Bar BQ
Download our mobile app from The Apple and Play store for great deals!
Cheesesteak Whizard
Come check us out!