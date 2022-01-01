Go
Toast

Chagrin Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

196 East island Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (183 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

196 East island Drive

Eastlake OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legends Seafood N Chicken

No reviews yet

Home of the Legendary Seafood Box!
Legends Seafood  N Chicken is a carryout restaurant with a menu that appeals to your favorite comfort seafood and chicken cravings. Our BYO Box and A LA Carte options allows you to create your own Legendary feast.

The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mama's Boy Bar BQ

No reviews yet

Download our mobile app from The Apple and Play store for great deals!

Cheesesteak Whizard

No reviews yet

Come check us out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston