Chai Pani
Indian street food in the heart of Western North Carolina
22 Battery Park Ave.
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Naan
|$2.99
Flatbread cooked on our flattop griddle and brushed with ghee (clarified butter).
|To-Go Butter Chicken & Rice
|$11.99
Marinated and seared Joyce farms chicken in an aromatic tomato cream sauce with butter and jaggery. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can found under extras.
|Matchstick Okra Fries (Vegan)
|$10.99
Julienned “okra fries” tossed with salt & seasoning, served with a lime
wedge. Okra like you’ve never had it - one of our signature dishes.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
|Crispy Masala Fish Roll
|$12.99
Crispy fish seasoned with cumin, lime, chilli powder, ginger, garlic.
Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, &
chutney. Served with raita.
|Aloo Tikki Chaat (Vegetarian)
|$10.99
Crispy Indian potato fritters (two) topped with crunchy chickpea noodles (sev) and served with spiced garbanzo bean stew. Tamarind chutney, green chutney, and sweetened yogurt are served on the side in the takeout version of this dish. To make it just like we would serve it if you were dining in simply add the potato fritters to the stew and top with tamarind chutney, then green chutney and lastly the sweet yogurt and its ready to be enjoyed!
*Dietary Modifications*
Dairy Free- Do not add sweet yogurt.
Gluten-free- n/a
Vegan- n/a
|To-Go Saag Paneer & Rice (Vegetarian)
|$11.99
Spinach simmered with cumin, garam masala, fenugreek, tomatoes, paneer (Indian farmer's cheese), and a dash of cream. Served with basmati rice, raita, and pickled masala slaw. Please note, this is our convenient, single-package "to-go curry and rice" and does not come with daal or papadum. If you would like to add those items on they can be found under extras.
|Chicken Pakoras
|$11.49
Joyce Farms chicken seasoned w/ Kashmiri spices in a curried chickpea
batter. Served with green chutney & sweet yogurt.
*Dietary Restrictions*
Dairy-free- Substitute the sweet yogurt on the side for one of our vegan chutneys (tamarind or green chutney)
Gluten-free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
|Kale Pakoras (Vegetarian)
|$9.99
Indian-style savory kale fritters made with curried chickpea batter.
Served with green chutney & sweet yogurt.
*Dietary Modifications*
Vegan- Substitute sweet yogurt for one of our dairy-free chutneys (tamarind or green chutney)
Gluten-free- 99% gluten-free (fried in a shared fryer)
|Paneer Tikka Roll (Vegetarian)
|$12.99
Paneer (Indian farmer’s cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice,
Kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions
and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions,
cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$11.99
Chargrilled boneless Joyce Farms chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice,
kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered
naan with desi slaw, onions, cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney>
Dairy-Free- Substitute naan with paratha, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.
Location
22 Battery Park Ave.
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
