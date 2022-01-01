Go
Chaia

unconventional taco shop serving deliciously healthy tacos, quesadillas & enchiladas

7237 Woodmont Avenue

Popular Items

Black Bean Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde & our green rice
Black Beans$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
Chips & Dip$4.50
Mushroom Quesadilla$5.00
braised mushroom, jack cheese with salsa roja
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla$5.00
Brussels sprouts, jack or vegan cheese with jalapeño salsa
Sweet Potato Nachos$9.00
black beans, arugula pepita salsa & pickled things
Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
melted monterey jack & salsa verde
Green Rice$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
2 Tacos$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
7237 Woodmont Avenue

Bethesda MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
