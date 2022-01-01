Go
Chaia

An unconventional taco shop

615 I Street NW

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
melted monterey jack cheese and salsa verde
Green Rice$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
Sweet Potato Nachos$9.00
black beans, pepper jack, arugula pepita salsa, cilantro-lime jalapeño and pickled red onions
Black Beans$4.50
with crema & jalapeño
2 Tacos$9.50
chose two of your favorite tacos
Black Bean Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde, pea shoots & our herby green rice
Chips & Dip$4.50
100% natural corn chips with your choice of habanero pepita or tahini black bean
Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla$5.00
Shredded Brussels Sprouts, jack or vegan cheese with jalapeño salsa
Mushroom Quesadilla$5.00
braised mushrooms, jack cheese, olio picante and salsa paprika
Location

615 I Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
