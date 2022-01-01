Go
Toast

Chaia

an unconventional taco shop

3207 Grace St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Nachos$9.00
black beans, cheese, arugula pepita salsa, cilantro-lime jalapeños and pickled red onions
Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla$5.00
shredded brussels sprouts, jack or vegan cheese with jalapeño salsa
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
Mushroom Quesadilla$5.00
braised mushroom, jack cheese with salsa asada
Green Rice$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
Black Bean Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde & our herby green rice
Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
melted monterey jack & salsa verde
Chips & Dip$4.50
Black Beans$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
2 Tacos$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
See full menu

Location

3207 Grace St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Church Hall

No reviews yet

Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs

Baked & Wired

No reviews yet

Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!

Blues Alley Jazz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston