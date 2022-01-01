Go
Chak Balam Mex Restaurant

Traditional Mexican food, come in and enjoy!

12 Sand Creek Rd

Popular Items

Chimichangas$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat
Cheese Quesadillas$10.00
Crispy flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
California style dried Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat, cheese, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of mild sauce.
Tamales$15.00
Two homemade masa dough, wrapped in a corn husk and steamed, with your choice of roja or verde sauce filled with your choice of meat(chicken or pork in green sauce) topped with sour cream, queso fresco and small salad. Veggie option available (zucchini, squash, sweet corn and tomato)
Tacos$5.00
One Corn (soft or hard shell) or flour tortilla.Choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro, small side of pico de gallo, mild green salsa and limes. Any meat.
Enmoladas$16.50
Three tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, in mole sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, avocado slices, and small salad.
Guacamole$8.00
Homemade recipe
Battered Fish Tacos$6.00
Cod dipped in beer batter golden fried topped with cabbage, sweet corn and creamy chipotle homemade ranch. Or Grilled Fish in red sauce & spices, topped with onion and cilantro.
Enchiladas$15.00
Three tortillas filled wiht your choice of meat with cheese( or just cheese), in red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco and small salad.
Queso Dip$7.00
Melted jack cheese, salsa verde, and diced roasted poblano peppers, served with chips
Location

12 Sand Creek Rd

Torrey UT

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
