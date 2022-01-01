Go
Toast

Chalet Lanes

Come in and enjoy!

740 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Location

740 Elm Street

Wisconsin Dells WI

Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Asgard Axe & Tap

No reviews yet

Asgards offers ten spacious throwing lanes, plenty of space to feel comfortable and safe while throwing axes! 27 craft beers on tap, also a great selection of soft drinks! We now have a full menu with the best specialty pizzas around!

Monk's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

Dells Distillery

No reviews yet

Working distillery with a 1920s Western theme, gourmet burgers & specialty tater tots.

Latte Stone Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Nano brewery serving small shareable plates of Pacific Island cuisine using fresh ingredients. Tasting room style bar featuring in- house brews and craft beer from Wisconsin microbreweries, and wine from local and international family owned wineries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston