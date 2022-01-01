Chalkboard Eats

Go
3805 Northern Boulevard Northeast

Popular Items

Moo and Sqeal Meal$16.00
4oz Smoked brisket, 4 oz pulled pork, side of Mac and Cheese, side of Chile Beans, Garlic bread.
Loaded BBQ Smoked Chicken Baked Potato$8.00
Baked Potato, stuffed with BBQ smoked chicken. Topped with cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream. This dish can sub chicken for BBQ Pulled Pork. Substitute smoked brisket +$3.00
Red Chile Brisket Nachos$8.00
Pieces of smoked brisket braised in red chile with nacho cheese and tortilla chips.
Brisket & Pickle$12.00
Slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, pickle, BBQ sauce on house bread.
Turkey BLAT$9.00
Smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado and bacon, pepper mayo on buttery croissant.
GC Cheese Burger$10.00
100% Angus beef, Hatch green chile, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato & onion.
Hot Pastrami Sand$12.00
House cured smoked brisket, caramelized onions, grain mustard, on Green Chile cheese bread.
Mac N Chz$3.00
Warm and creamy mac and cheese.
Location

3805 Northern Boulevard Northeast

Rio Rancho NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
