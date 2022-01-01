Go
Toast

Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant

Located just off the square in downtown Healdsburg, Chalkboard is casual and contemporary, and a celebration of the best ingredients Sonoma has to offer. Executive Chef Forest Lee Kellogg’s menu of small plates is inspired by produce from a dedicated 4.5 acre garden, paired with local wine flights and inventive cocktails. In addition the restaurant sources from local farmers and ranchers including Marin Sun Farms, Front Porch Farms, and Preston Farms.
Chalkboard’s daily-changing menu is defined by ingredients sourced from local purveyors and farms, highlighting crudos, just-picked salads, handmade pastas, roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and a selection of playful dessert offerings.
"Small plates creatively conceived and presented are the draw at this restaurant"
~ Michael Bauer, SF Chronicle's Top 10 Restaurants in Healdsburg
"The Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Recipient" ~2013 - 2019

29 North Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Belly Biscuits$21.00
Pork Belly, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Ginger-Pepper Aioli
Chicken$24.00
Rigatoni$25.00
Pork Sausage, Fennel, Satsuma Chutney
Estate Green Salad$14.00
Farm Greens, Toasted Seeds & Grains, Citronette, Pecorino, Seasonal Vegetables
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Citrus Yogurt, Apple Gastrique, Pickled Radicchio, Mint, Arugula, Pistachio Dukka
Little Gem$14.00
Caeser Dressing, Soft Egg, Olive Crumble, Idiazabal, Crouton
Cabernet Braised Short Rib$39.00
Polenta, Sauteed Mustard Greens, Fresh Horseradish
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
Chorizo, Shallots, Garlic, Maple Balsamic, Candied Walnuts
Kids Pasta$12.00
Bucatini, Red Sauce or Butter and Cheese
Duck Confit$26.00
Frisee, Pear, Citronette, Cranberry Gastrique
See full menu

Location

29 North Street

Healdsburg CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duke's Spirited Cocktails

No reviews yet

Duke's is a locally cultivated cocktail bar occupying a historic location that, since 1933, has been serving delicious libations to the hardworking people of Healdsburg, CA. Our mission is to provide a welcoming watering hole for locals and tourists alike, free of pretension and full of enjoyment, education and experimentation. Our menu showcases locally made spirits, beer and wine as well as a unique selection of brands from across the ocean. When it comes to the products we use behind the bar - If we can make it or grow it ourselves, we will. If we can’t, we will make sure it is the best we can buy.

Flying Goat Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wurst Sausage Grill Healdsburg

No reviews yet

Come by for a relaxing lunch or dinner indoors or outside on our covered beer garden.
We’re just off the beautiful downtown Healdsburg Plaza serving up the best in artisan sausages, burgers and salads and a terrific and varied beer selection of 16 local beers on tap. Fine wine by the glass or bottle.

Healdsburg Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

HBG is a casual American restaurant with a large outdoor patio and deck in the center of Healdsburg. Great burgers, full bar, local draft microbrews

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston