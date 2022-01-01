Chalmette restaurants you'll love
Chalmette's top cuisines
Must-try Chalmette restaurants
More about French Press Coffee
French Press Coffee
8609 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|Caesar Salad
|Vanilla Latte
More about Brewster's
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brewster's
8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette
|Popular items
|Brewster Burger Dinner
|$10.69
10 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our delicious bun options: white, wheat, sourdough and jalapeno cheddar.
|Baby Burger Dinner
|$7.99
4 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo
|10oz Hamburger Steak
|$11.99
10 ounce Hamburger Steak cooked to your liking, topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and paired with one side item.
More about Gerald's Burgers & Donuts
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Gerald's Burgers & Donuts
2101 E Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette
|Popular items
|BIG G (c)
|$12.99
Fresh 8oz patty stuffed with bell peppers, onions & mix of favorable seasonings. Dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of seaded or brioche bun and a side.
|Juices^
|2 Egg Platter ^
|$8.99