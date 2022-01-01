Chicken salad in Chalmette
Chalmette restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about French Press Coffee
French Press Coffee
8609 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$8.30
More about Brewster's
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brewster's
8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.99
A fresh salad topped with diced chicken strips, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese.
-Dressing will be served on the side.
|Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken strips, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
-Dressing will be served on the side
|Chicken Grilled Salad
|$12.49
A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce chicken breast, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese.
-Dressing will be served on the side.