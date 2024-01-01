Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chalmette

Go
Chalmette restaurants
Toast

Chalmette restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brewster's

8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strip Salad$10.99
A fresh salad topped with diced chicken strips, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese.
-Dressing will be served on the side.
Chicken Strips$5.99
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken strips, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
-Dressing will be served on the side
More about Brewster's
Item pic

 

Fiery Crab - CHALMETTE - 8402 West Judge Perez Drive

8402 West Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.00
Kids meal is Served with French Fries
More about Fiery Crab - CHALMETTE - 8402 West Judge Perez Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Chalmette

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Cinnamon Rolls

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Chalmette to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (872 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston