Shrimp salad in Chalmette

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brewster's
8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette
|Shrimp Salad
|$12.69
A house salad topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons.
-Dressing will be served on the side.
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$12.69
Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
-Dressing is served on the side