Shrimp salad in Chalmette

Chalmette restaurants
Chalmette restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brewster's

8751 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$12.69
A house salad topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits and croutons.
-Dressing will be served on the side.
Shrimp Caesar Salad$12.69
Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound of fried shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
-Dressing is served on the side
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Gerald's Burgers & Donuts

2101 E Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette

Avg 4.1 (675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$12.99
shrimp salad/$13.99
