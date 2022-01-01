Chambersburg restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|AVOCADO CLUB
|$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
|PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
|CALIFORNIA SALAD
|$14.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|Amanda's Salad
|$10.95
Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
|16" Large Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)
|Beer Battered Fries
|$4.50
Customize the way you like!
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey & Filling
|$13.99
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$9.99
|Pork and Sauerkraut
|$11.99
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company
140 N Third St, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$20.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan
|Plain Jane
|$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
|Brew House Nachos
|$15.00
Ludwigs Pulled Pork, tortilla chips, shredded monterey, pico de gallo, sour cream.
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|Italian
|$8.10
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
|Big Boy
|$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
|Cheese Bambino
|$5.50
Your choice of toppings
PAT CARLA'S III
920 South Main St, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|Big Boy
|$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
|Cheese Bambino
|$5.50
Your choice of toppings
|Mozzeralla Sticks
|$7.49
Vinnies on 11 2
5210 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings (Bone-In)
|$10.89
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$8.09
|Large Pizza
|$12.89
GearHouse Brewing
253 Grant Street, Chambersburg
Kickstand by GearHouse Brewing Co
253 Grant Street, Chambersburg
ITALIAN VILLAGE
5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
The Chambersburg Family Diner
1110 Lincoln Way, Chambersburg
The Orchards Restaurant
1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg