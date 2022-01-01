Chambersburg restaurants you'll love

Chambersburg restaurants
Toast
  • Chambersburg

Chambersburg's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Must-try Chambersburg restaurants

Cafe Del Sol image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO CLUB$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
PESTO PANINI$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
CALIFORNIA SALAD$14.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Amanda's Salad$10.95
Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
16" Large Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)
Beer Battered Fries$4.50
Customize the way you like!
Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey & Filling$13.99
Ultimate Cheeseburger$9.99
Pork and Sauerkraut$11.99
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company image

 

Roy-Pitz Brewing Company

140 N Third St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$20.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan
Plain Jane$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Brew House Nachos$15.00
Ludwigs Pulled Pork, tortilla chips, shredded monterey, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$8.10
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
Big Boy$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheese Bambino$5.50
Your choice of toppings
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Boy$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheese Bambino$5.50
Your choice of toppings
Mozzeralla Sticks$7.49
Vinnies on 11 2 image

 

Vinnies on 11 2

5210 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Wings (Bone-In)$10.89
Cheeseburger Sub$8.09
Large Pizza$12.89
GearHouse Brewing image

 

GearHouse Brewing

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kickstand by GearHouse Brewing Co image

 

Kickstand by GearHouse Brewing Co

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

ITALIAN VILLAGE

5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

The Chambersburg Family Diner

1110 Lincoln Way, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Orchards Restaurant

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay




