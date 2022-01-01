Chambersburg Italian restaurants you'll love

Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Amanda's Salad$10.95
Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
16" Large Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)
Beer Battered Fries$4.50
Customize the way you like!
More about Rosalies Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$8.10
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
Big Boy$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheese Bambino$5.50
Your choice of toppings
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Boy$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheese Bambino$5.50
Your choice of toppings
Mozzeralla Sticks$7.49
More about PAT CARLA'S III

