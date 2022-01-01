Chambersburg pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Chambersburg

Cafe Del Sol image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO CLUB$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
PESTO PANINI$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
CALIFORNIA SALAD$14.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
More about Cafe Del Sol
Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Amanda's Salad$10.95
Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
16" Large Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)
Beer Battered Fries$4.50
Customize the way you like!
More about Rosalies Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$8.10
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
Big Boy$8.10
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Cheese Bambino$5.50
Your choice of toppings
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chambersburg

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Cheeseburger Subs

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Chambersburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston